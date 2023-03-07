Libel lawsuit over ‘media men’ list settled out of court

NEW YORK (AP) — An author-editor’s libel lawsuit over allegations that he had committed sexual assault, widely cited as a prime example of backlash against the #MeToo movement, has been settled out of court. Stephen Elliott had filed the lawsuit in 2018 against writer Moira Donegan, who had organized a list of “s—tty media men.” A brief document filed last week by the U.S. District Court in Eastern New York noted that the case had been “voluntarily dismissed,” per agreement between the attorneys for Elliott and Donegan. “I’m glad the lawsuit is over,” Elliott told The Associated Press.

