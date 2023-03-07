School safety concerns aired after California fatal stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California school district heard community concerns about campus safety in the wake of a fatal stabbing at a high school. The school district held a “listening session” Tuesday. Students described their fears and called for increased access to counseling. The teenage suspect made his first appearance in court Monday. Prosecutors say the 15-year-old freshman fatally stabbed one classmate and injured another last week. Prosecutors say the stabbing was done in self-defense during a fight inside a classroom. The attack has stunned Santa Rosa. The violence has prompted student protests and increased police presence at the Montgomery High School campus.

