3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three Los Angeles police officers have been shot and hospitalized in unknown condition while the suspect remains barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Police say officers went to the Lincoln Heights area at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and the shootings were reported about two hours later. Police say two patrol officers and an officer from the K9 unit were wounded but there’s no immediate word on their conditions. Details of the shootings also aren’t immediately clear. The LAPD has issued a citywide tactical alert and officers, including SWAT team members, have flooded into the area and sealed it off.

