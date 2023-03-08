At least 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say at least three Palestinians were killed after Israeli security forces entered a village in the northern occupied West Bank. The Israeli Police said Thursday that troops carried out a raid in Jaba to apprehend suspects wanted for attacks on Israeli soldiers in the vicinity. The three militants killed included the head of a local Palestinian militant group. The past two months have been marked by escalating bloodshed across the West Bank.

