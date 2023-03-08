Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians

Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, and Anna May Wong’s niece, Anna Wong, had never met before doing a recent joint interview with The Associated Press. They both discovered parallel experiences protecting the legacy of a family member who happens to be an icon of both Hollywood and Asian America. With “Everything Everywhere All At Once” poised to snag trophies at the Academy Awards on Sunday, both women reflect on how things have changed since the blatantly racist practices that permeated their family members’ heyday. Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to the two screen legends.

By TERRY TANG The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.