Coalition aims to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of Wisconsin business, tourism and health care leaders, former office holders and others says it is working to find a bipartisan solution to keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the state. The Home Crew Coalition, which announced its formation Wednesday, comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Brewers have teamed up behind the governor’s proposal to spend nearly $300 million to repairs to American Family Field. In exchange, the Brewers said they would extend their lease at the stadium by 13 years, through 2043. The proposal would need to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Republicans have voiced support for keeping the Brewers in Wisconsin, but have criticized Evers for not including them in development of his plan.

