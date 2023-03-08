House votes down bill directing removal of troops from Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted down a bill directing President Joe Biden to remove some 900 U.S. troops from Syria within 180 days. The resolution from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida was voted down 321-103. Gaetz introduced the measure after four U.S. servicemembers were wounded during a helicopter raid last month in northeastern Syria that killed a senior Islamic State leader. Despite their defeat in Syria, IS sleeper cells still conduct attacks around Syria and Iraq where they once declared a “caliphate.” Some lawmakers opposing the measure say it would force a premature end to the U.S. mission at a critical time.

