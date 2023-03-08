Indian army mortar shell kills 3 in training misfire

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official says three people were killed when an Indian army mortar shell fired during a training session fell short of its target and hit a village house in the country’s east. Official Pankaj Kumar said a young couple was visiting Gulvared, a village in Gaya district in Bihar state, to celebrate the Hindu “Holi” festival with the woman’s parents when the accident occurred. Kumar said the shell exploded in the courtyard of the house on Wednesday, killing the couple and a neighbor. Two other people were injured. The army did not immediately comment on the incident. The village is located 65 miles south of Patna, the state capital, near the army firing range.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.