Philippines launches strategy of publicizing Chinese actions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says the country’s coast guard has launched a strategy of publicizing aggressive actions by China in the disputed South China Sea, which has countered Chinese propaganda and sparked international condemnations that have put Beijing under the spotlight. Manila’s coast guard has intensified patrols in the disputed waters and taken extra efforts to document and publicize assertive Chinese behavior in the strategic waterway. Commodore Jay Tarriela told a forum in Manila that the best way to address such Chinese activities is to expose them. China, the Philippines and four other governments have long contested ownership of the busy waterway.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.