UN renews Sudan arms embargo as Russia and China abstain

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution renewing an arms embargo and other sanctions imposed over violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region that began in 2004. Russia and China abstained in Wednesday’s vote, calling the Darfur conflict largely over. The resolution approved on a 13-0 vote also extends the mandate of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring the arms embargo and travel ban and asset freeze on individuals on the U.N. blacklist. The mandate now runs until March 12, 2024. Last month, Sudan demanded that the Security Council lift all sanctions imposed during the Darfur conflict.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.