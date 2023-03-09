Heat takes toll as Iditarod mushers trek across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Mushers encounter a multitude of variables in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. This year that includes high heat. Mushers are contending with unseasonably warm temperatures because of a high-pressure system that is bringing warmer than normal temperatures. That has made for tough sledding on mucky trails and mushers changing their race plans on the fly to account for the conditions. The good news for mushers and their dogs is that temperatures are expected to drop as they continue west across Alaska to the finish line in Nome. The winner is expected sometime early next week.

