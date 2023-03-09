Hong Kong security police arrest wife of prominent activist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong national security police have arrested the wife of a prominent activist who was among the leaders of a group that organized annual vigils commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Two people close to Elizabeth Tang say she was arrested outside Stanley Prison but it was still unclear for what reason. They declined to be identified for fear of government retribution. The move is seen as part of a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp following massive anti-government protests in 2019. Tang’s husband, Lee Cheuk-yan, is among many activists who have been jailed or silenced under a sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing.

