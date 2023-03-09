Israel’s Netanyahu flies to Rome as Meloni condemns swastika

ROME (AP) — Far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is condemning antisemitic graffiti directed at her main rival. The graffiti, which included a swastika, appeared on a wall in the city of Viterbo. Meloni’s office issued a statement Thursday condemning it, ahead of a visit to Italy by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his first since Meloni’s victory last year. Netanyahu is hoping to leave behind one of Israel’s worst domestic political crises but is facing the potential for protests in Rome as well.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.