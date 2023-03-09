Israel’s Netanyahu flies to Rome as Meloni condemns swastika
ROME (AP) — Far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is condemning antisemitic graffiti directed at her main rival. The graffiti, which included a swastika, appeared on a wall in the city of Viterbo. Meloni’s office issued a statement Thursday condemning it, ahead of a visit to Italy by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his first since Meloni’s victory last year. Netanyahu is hoping to leave behind one of Israel’s worst domestic political crises but is facing the potential for protests in Rome as well.