Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could decide whether to restore abortion rights if proposed constitutional amendments make it on the 2024 ballot. Several proposals to amend Missouri’s Constitution to protect abortion rights and pregnant women, as well as access to birth control, became public Thursday. Democratic strategists are among those advocating for the amendments. Missouri outlawed abortion in most cases after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. There are exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest.

