No verdict this week on death penalty in NY bike-path attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have deliberated about five hours in the death penalty phase of a man convicted of killing eight people on a Manhattan bike path in 2017 before saying they would not reach a verdict until another day. Jurors in federal court were forced to restart their talks Thursday to decide the fate of Sayfullo Saipov after a juror had to be replaced because of a medical emergency. Around noon, jurors restarted their deliberations with a replacement to decide whether the 35-year-old Uzbekistan citizen will get the death penalty or will spend the rest of his life behind bars at a maximum-security prison.

