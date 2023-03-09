Oscars producers have one main goal: Keep you entertained

The opening of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday is going to be a “moment,” the show’s producers promise. They won’t say what exactly it is but Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, this year’s executive producers and showrunners, are certain that it’s going to pull audiences in and keep them engaged for the duration. They also said they don’t intend to cut off an acceptance speech if it’s good and that Kimmel will address the slap in a comedic fashion, and then move on. All are ready to expect the unexpected too — from the joke writers to the directors.

