Pakistani police probe officers over women’s march violence

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say they are investigating officers after violence at a women’s march in the capital, Islamabad. Hundreds of people gathered in a central area of the city to mark International Women’s Day. The announcement Thursday came a day after demonstrators faced resistance from police who baton-charged them and stopped them from accessing the march area. A spokesman for Islamabad police said three officers have been suspended from duty and there is an investigation to see if more officers were involved in the violence. The spokesman said the officers “acted in the heat of the moment.”

