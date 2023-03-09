Police: Extremists kill 25 fishermen in northeast Nigeria
By HARUNA UMAR and CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Local authorities say that Islamic extremist rebels have killed 25 fishermen in an attack in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state. The attack occurred in the Mukdolo village of Borno where the years-long extremist violence is concentrated. Abdu Umar, the local police chief, said the fisherman were shot dead, some were suffocated and others put in fish nets. Meanwhile, Musa Danmadami, a spokesman for Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters, said dozens of the rebels have been either killed or arrested in the last two weeks while more than 1,300 of them, including their family members, surrendered to Nigeria troops.