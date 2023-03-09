Seoul: Leaders of S. Korea, Japan to hold summit next week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean and Japanese leaders will hold a summit next week. That’s according to an announcement Thursday from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office. South Korea recently took a major step toward resolving strained bilateral ties stemming from Tokyo’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon is to visit Japan March 16 and 17 at the invitation of the Japanese government. During the trip, Yoon is to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. South Korea hopes the two countries will move beyond the past and expand their ties.

