Wisconsin court sides with AP, others in open records case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that the state Assembly violated the open records law when it initially rejected, then fulfilled with redactions, documents sought by The Associated Press and three other media outlets. The documents related to sexual harassment allegations against a former legislator. The AP, the Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sued in March 2020 after their open records requests seeking copies of the complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski as well as documents related to the investigation were denied. The appeals court says the request should not have been denied.

