Deepika Padukone introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on hand at the Oscars to introduce the performance of best original song nominee “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.” In presenting the song Sunday, she noted its anti-colonialist themes — but it’s also “a total banger,” she said. The “Naatu Naatu” performance featured playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj flanking a squadron of high-energy dancers. The film’s lead actors, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, did not perform. While Padukone is best known for her Hindi-language films, she got her start in South Indian cinema. Her first movie was the Kannada-language “Aishwarya.”

