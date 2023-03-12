‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ wins best animated feature

Los Angeles (AP) — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” has had an Oscar wish come true. The director’s stop-motion, musical take on the puppet who longs to be a real boy won Netflix its first animated feature trophy on Sunday. “Pinocchio” was considered the contender to beat. The voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. It earned rave reviews for a stunningly beautiful production that takes a dark look at issues of love and mortality. The movie beat out “Turning Red,” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “The Sea Beast.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.