Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar for best supporting actress
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Lee Curtis made her long-waited first Oscar nomination count. Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse. The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category’s history to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who held the slot for her winning role in “Shakespeare in Love.”