Ke Huy Quan gets Oscar congrats from ‘Goonies’ co-stars
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ke Huy Quan says his fellow “Goonies” readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton. Referencing the movie, Quan affirmed “Goonies never say die!” Another “Goonies” connection Quan brought in was who he chose as his attorney. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the film, represented him during his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” had a big night, garnering seven Oscars including best picture.