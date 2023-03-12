Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michelle Yeoh has won the Academy Award for best actress and made history all at once. The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She dedicated the award to children “who look like me.” Yeoh’s victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for playing a Chinese character in “The Good Earth.” Yeoh appeared a lock after winning seemingly every award everywhere, including the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, for her nuanced portrayal of a Chinese immigrant wife and mother.

