Ruth E. Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win two Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume designer for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The win gave Carter her second Academy Award – she won for 2018’s “Black Panther.” In her acceptance speech, Carter thanked the film’s director Ryan Coogler and asked if the Chadwick Boseman could look after her mother, Mabel Carter, who she said died “this past week.” Boseman died in 2020 at 43.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.