Abortion-rights proposal moves a step closer to Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution can begin collecting the more than 413,000 voter signatures they need to put the issue on the ballot this November. It cleared another hurdle Monday as the Ohio Ballot Board confirmed the language contains only one proposed amendment. The proposal would assure access to abortion until what is called viability, when the fetus could survive outside the womb. It also would protect caregivers from being punished for performing the procedure or aiding the process. Anti-abortion groups are already urging Ohio residents to vote against it if it makes it to the ballot.

