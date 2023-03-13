Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is allowing thousands of Ukrainians who fled their homeland when Russia invaded a year ago to stay in the United States longer. The administration announced the decision Monday. The move provides relief to Ukrainians whose one-year authorization to stay in the U.S. was set to expire soon. Thousands of Ukrainians came to the U.S. last year fleeing a brutal war sparked by Russia’s invasion. The U.S. used a program called humanitarian parole as a quick way to allow thousands of people into the country. But that program is for a finite amount of time and must be renewed for people to stay longer.

