Chancellor Scholz proud of German antiwar film’s 4 Oscars

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed pride that the German antiwar movie “All quiet on the Western Front” won four Oscars, including best international film. “Congratulations on four Oscars!” Scholz tweeted on Monday. “It is a huge success for the German film, one can be rightly proud of it.” Referring to the war in Ukraine, Scholz added that “especially in these difficult times, it shows unmistakably how terrible and inhumane war is.” The Netflix film starring Felix Kammerer was directed and co-written by Edward Berger. As well as best foreign film, it won for cinematography, production design and original score.

