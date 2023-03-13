Chef-author Tamar Adler turns to leftovers, comprehensively

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamar Adler is not a fan of throwing things away, whether it’s leftover ramen soup or apple pie. She gets to show off her strong repurposing ethic in her new 500-page cookbook “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z.” It’s a comprehensive guide from Scribner for reusing leftovers, from potato cooking water to day-old sauerkraut. Adler turns old Pad Thai into an omelette, makes broccoli stems and wilted leaves into pesto, transforms old meatloaf into pizza, converts stale bread into bread pudding, adds old bacon fat to make her cornbread and even uses peanut shells as kitty litter.

