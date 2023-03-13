Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

Streaming king Drake is headed out on the road with his collaborator 21 Savage, following the release of two albums last year. The tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and make stops in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The Canadian rapper-singer was Spotify’s most streamed artist in the U.S. last year following the release of “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” Several of the stops will be two-night stands including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston. During a Drake show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music.

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

