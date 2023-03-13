FBI: 50 items stolen from museums in 5 states returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say dozens of artifacts stolen in the 1970s from museums in several states, dating back as far as the French and Indian War, have been returned to the institutions. The FBI announced Monday at a ceremony at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia that 50 items had been repatriated to 17 institutions in five states. The artifacts returned Monday included an 1847 Mississippi rifle, a World War II battlefield pickup pistol belonging to General Omar Bradley and 19th century Pennsylvania rifles. They also included a French and Indian War-era powder horn stolen from a museum in Massachusetts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.