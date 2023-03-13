Inside the Dolby: What you didn’t see on TV on Oscars night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s during the commercial breaks that the audience inside the Dolby Theatre really comes to life on Oscar night. The stars will gladly play for the cameras posted in their face during the global broadcast – they are actors after all – but a lot of the time it seems like most would rather just talk to their fellow artists in the room. The breaks may go on for an eternity for people watching the Oscars at home but in the Dolby, they’re never long enough as stars on the main floor abruptly end conversations and rush to take their seats again.

