Kiska, last captive orca in Canada, has died at Marineland

TORONTO (AP) — A killer whale at Marineland and the last captive orca in Canada, who has swam alone in her tank for more than a decade, has died. The Ontario government says Marineland, a theme park in Niagara Falls, Ontario, informed the province last week of Kiska’s death. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General says province of Ontario had Animal Welfare Service Officers at the park Friday as Marineland performed a necropsy on the animal,

