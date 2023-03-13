New England, upstate New York, bracing for winter storm

Parts of the Northeast are bracing for a powerful winter storm that could dump heavy, wet snow and unleash strong winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The National Weather Service says the storm could begin late Monday and last into Wednesday. The storm could hit parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. Snowfall totals could range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning that the story “could be deadly” and urging people to stay off roads. Higher elevations in New York’s mid-Hudson region and the Albany area could receive 3 feet of snow.

