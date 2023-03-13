Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan leads rally, ignores arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say former Prime Minister Imran Khan is rallying supporters in the eastern city of Lahore as courts in the capital, Islamabad, issued two more arrest warrants for him. The warrants on Monday followed Khan’s recent failure to appear before judges in graft and terrorism cases. Khan has routinely ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. he claims they’re a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit his campaign. Khan’s critics say his flaunting of the courts is a maneuver to delay trials on allegations of terrorism, contempt of court and graft.

