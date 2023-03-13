Spain’s ombudsman registers 445 church sex abuse complaints

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s ombudsman says an independent commission set up a year ago to investigate historic sex abuse by the Catholic church has collected testimonies from 445 victims, as the nation tackles an issue other European countries acted on long ago. Spain’s parliament voted on March 10, 2022 to open the first official investigation into the extent of sexual abuse committed by priests and church officials, led by ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo. The government was forced to act after allegations of abuse involving more than 1,200 victims were published in Spanish newspaper El País, provoking public outrage.

