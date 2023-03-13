Tunisia’s parliament convenes for first time since 2021
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s new parliament has convened for the first time after the president suspended the previous legislature in 2021. President Kais Saied and many Tunisians blamed the Islamists who dominated the old parliament for the country’s economic and social crises. Saied has since legislated by decree and moved to amass more and more power, and many dissenting voices have been arrested. The opposition says it won’t recognize the new parliament. Only state media were allowed in the parliament and other journalists protested outside on Monday.