UN chief: ‘Cold, hard facts’ should guide climate policy

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations has called for scientists to serve up “cold, hard facts” to push governments into making policies that curb climate change before a key global warming threshold is passed. His comments came as experts and officials from around the world gathered for a week-long meeting in the Alpine town of Interlaken to finalize the last of seven reports issued by the global body’s panel of top scientists since the Paris climate accord was forged in 2015. In a video address to delegates, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change comes as the world risks passing the warming limit of 1.5 Celsius agreed almost eight years ago.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.