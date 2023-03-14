Attack lines broaden beyond abortion in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-backed candidate in Wisconsin’s high-stakes race for state Supreme Court is accusing his liberal opponent of slandering him in a barrage of television ads that initially focused on his views on abortion, but have widened to take on his past work for Republicans and other topics. Dan Kelly faces Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz on April 4. The winner will determine majority control of the court, with the fate of abortion access, legislative redistricting, voting rights, rules for elections and other major issues at stake. Kelly and his supporters have been outspent by Protasiewicz and her backers nearly 2-to-1 since the Feb. 21 primary.

