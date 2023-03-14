Belarus rights group says scores detained in new clampdown
By The Associated Press
Rights advocates in Belarus have sounded the alarm about a new harsh crackdown on dissent by the authoritarian government that saw over 100 people — including several psychologists and psychiatrists — detained in a week. Viasna, Belarus’ oldest and most prominent rights group, said Tuesday that mass arrests took place in the capital Minsk, as well as in the east and the west of the country. The authorities targeted opposition activists, journalists, medical workers, members of shooting sports clubs and those working with drones. Viasna’s Pavel Sapelka told The Associated Press that Belarus’ security forces are waging “sweeping raids and searches” on those suspected of involvement in a recent attack on a Russian warplane stationed near Minsk.