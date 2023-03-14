New Mexico Legislature rejects ban in immigration detention

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators have rejected a proposal to prohibit local government participation in immigration detention for people seeking asylum in the U.S. The bill failed on a 17-21 vote of the state Senate. Republicans were joined by several Democratic senators in opposition. The initiative aimed to unwind contractual arrangements at immigrant detention centers in southern and central New Mexico. Proponents of the New Mexico bill highlighted reports of prison-like conditions, poor sanitation and suicide attempts at immigrant detention facilities. Opponents prevailed after warning of dire financial consequences for a county that invested in building an immigration detention center.

