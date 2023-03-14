Protesters back Senegal’s opposition leader ahead of trial

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Senegal’s capital in a peaceful show of support for the country’s opposition leader who’s facing trial later this week. It was the first of several days of scheduled demonstrations backing Ousmane Sonko. The 46-year-old politician will go to court Thursday, after being charged in a civil lawsuit against him by Senegal’s tourism minister for alleged defamation and public insults. Protesters gathered Tuesday in Dakar’s suburbs, shouting and chanting. Sonko’s supporters see the charges against him as the latest attempt to cut short his political career, including his likely presidential candidacy in 2024.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.