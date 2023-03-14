Remains of 160 people found in Bay Area cremation warehouse

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area officials are working to identify the families of 160 people whose remains were found in a warehouse used by a cremation business whose license was suspended. Alameda County Sheriff Lt. Tya Modeste says six bodies and the ash remains of 154 other people were found earlier this month at a warehouse in Hayward after the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau received several complaints from customers saying Oceanview Cremations had stopped responding to them. She says Oceanview Cremations had its license suspended in 2018 and again last year and was not supposed to be operating or keeping remains in a warehouse.

