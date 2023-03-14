Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea

A Wisconsin man who is charged with assisting in a scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor is returning to court to change his not-guilty plea. Records show Brian Higgins is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Antrim County, Michigan. There’s no dispute that Higgins participated in surveillance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020. Higgins is from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He’s one of five men charged in northern Michigan with providing material support for an act of terrorism. It wasn’t immediately known if Higgins has been offered a deal with a less serious charge. His lawyer declined to comment. Prosecutors would say only that a hearing was scheduled.

