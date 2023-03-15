Kansas ‘school choice’ backers struggle to get past governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans in Kansas hoping to earmark state education dollars for helping parents pay for private schooling are struggling to win over enough rural and moderate GOP colleagues to get a law enacted. The Kansas House on Tuesday approved 64-61 a bill that would give thousands of parents $5,150 for each child they want to move into home or private schools, starting in the 2024-25 school year. Last month, the Kansas Senate voted 22-16 to approve a bill that would expand an existing program providing income tax credits to donors who contribute to private school scholarship funds. Neither proposal had the two-thirds majority necessary to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.