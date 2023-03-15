Mets’ Edwin Díaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico’s WBC win

MIAMI (AP) — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets was taken off the field in a wheelchair after injuring his right knee celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The right-hander was swarmed by teammates after pitching a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 win that clinched Puerto Rico a spot in the WBC quarterfinals. The group was jumping together in the infield when Díaz collapsed to the ground, and he immediately reached for his right leg. Díaz — as famous for his trumpet-driven entrance music as his dominant pitching — was in tears and did not put any weight on his right leg as a coach and trainer helped him limp toward the dugout.

