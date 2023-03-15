Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say floods caused by torrential rains have hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake and killed at least five people. The flooding increased the misery for thousands who were left homeless. A number of other people are reported missing. A Turkish governor said that one person was killed on Wednesday in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living. Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighboring Sanliurfa province.

