Videos show scattered protests during Iran’s fire festival

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Videos circulating online show Iranians holding scattered anti-government protests during an annual fire festival that has ancient roots in the region. The videos appeared to show protesters in different cities chanting against Iran’s ruling clerics and hurling firecrackers at security forces during the celebrations that took place on Tuesday. Hard-liners have long condemned the festival, which dates back to 1700 B.C., as un-Islamic. Iran has seen waves of anti-government protests since September, when a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code. The protests have largely died down in recent months amid a heavy security crackdown, though there are still signs of widespread discontent.

