Abortion ban injunction upheld by N. Dakota Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The ruling came on Thursday. The ban was designed to take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But a district judge had put it on hold this summer while the Red River Women’s Clinic pursued a lawsuit arguing the state constitution protected a right to an abortion. The law is one of many abortion-restricting measures passed by state legislatures in anticipation of the high court’s decision. It includes exceptions to save the life of the mother and in cases of rape or incest.

By JAMES MacPHERSON and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

